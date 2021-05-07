Stream CBSN Live
GOP tax plan rollout delayed over disagreements
House Republicans pushed back the release of their sweeping tax overhaul after meeting Tuesday night to work on changes. They expect to make the plan public Thursday, one day before President Trump leaves on a trip to Asia. Margaret Brennan reports.
