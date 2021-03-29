Live

GOP takes control of Congress amid veto threat

The new GOP-led Congress is set to take up legislation authorizing the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, setting up a showdown with the White House. President Obama has said he would veto the bill. Nancy Cordes reports from Washington.
