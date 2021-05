GOP strategists on how Comey's hearing will affect the White House's agenda President Trump's lawyer says Mr. Trump feels "vindicated" by Comey's opening statement, but will the White House be able to move forward with its agenda after Comey's hearing? Republican strategists Rick Davis and Lanhee Chen joined "Red & Blue" to break down how the White House may react to Comey's testimony, and Republican's priorities before the August recess.