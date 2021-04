GOP Senator: We may subpoena Pres. Trump's tax returns Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said she wants former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee about alleged Russian meddling in the election. Collins also did not rule out a subpoena on President Trump's tax returns to investigate any financial ties to Russia. Philip Bump of The Washington Post and Caitlin Huey-Burns of Real Clear Politics joined CBSN to discuss.