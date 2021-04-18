Live

GOP senator calls for keeping Guantanamo Bay open

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, urges Congress to pass this year's National Defense Authorization Act, which includes a provision that would block the White House from transferring detainees out of the Guantanamo Bay detention facility in Cuba
