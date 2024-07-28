GOP Rep. Michael McCaul says Biden administration delaying weapons to Israel for "leverage" Republican Rep. Michael McCaul, the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, tells "Face the Nation" that in the wake of the deadly rocket attack in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the shipments of weapons to Israel have been "delayed internationally." "We signed off on these weapons, and for some reason the administration has withheld those weapons — tactic or maybe it gives them leverage," McCaul said.