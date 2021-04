GOP quietly restarts Obamacare overhaul Vice President Mike Pence was on Capitol Hill Tuesday night for his second meeting with Congressional Republicans about overhauling Obamacare. House Speaker Paul Ryan says talks have resumed about an intra-party compromise, but he didn't describe specifics of those talks. Yamiche Alcindor of The New York Times and Rosie Gray of The Atlantic join "Red & Blue" to discuss the latest from Capitol Hill.