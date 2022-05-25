GOP primary election results in Georgia signal lack of support for Trump-backed candidates Five states held primary elections on Tuesday. Two states garnering a lot of attention are Georgia and Texas. In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp beat former Sen. David Perdue in the primary election for the office of governor. He's projected to face Stacy Abrams in the general election. CBS News Senior White House and Political Correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins "CBS News Mornings" from Atlanta with a look at the election results.