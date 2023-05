GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley says "we shouldn't be separating families" at border Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, who is running for president in 2024, tells "Face the Nation" that the U.S. shouldn't return to Trump-era immigration policies. But, she said, that the immigration crisis needs to be treated as a "national security issue" and "we shouldn't wait for another 9/11 to realize that Republicans and Democrats have to get in a room and figure out immigration reform."