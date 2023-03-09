GOP lawmakers criticize Fox News' depiction of Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's release of about 40,000 hours of Jan. 6 footage to Fox News host Tucker Carlson is sparking backlash from Republican lawmakers. It also comes as Fox News is defending itself against a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems. Newly released court documents as part of that lawsuit allege that Fox executives had misgivings about the network's 2020 election coverage. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has the latest on how lawmakers are reacting.