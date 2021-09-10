Live

Watch CBSN Live

GOP governors resist Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate

Republican leaders are pushing back against President Biden’s vaccine mandate. However, new research shows the unvaccinated are 11 times more likely to be hospitalized or die of COVID-19. Weijia Jiang reports.
