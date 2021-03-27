Live

Watch CBSN Live

GOP gains largest majority in House since Truman

Republicans picked up at least 13 House seats Tuesday, giving them the largest majority either party has enjoyed in decades. House speaker John Boehner explained what he wants to do with that majority. Nancy Cordes reports.
