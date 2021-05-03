Live

GOP effort to repeal Obamacare dealt major blow

Another vote in the Senate delivered a major blow to the GOP's effort to repeal Obamacare. Sen. John McCain was among the three Republicans who voted against the bill. AP Congressional Correspondent Erica Werner joins CBSN with more details.
