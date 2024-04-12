GOP, Dem strategists on abortion rights ballot initiatives A campaign in Colorado that is trying to enshrine abortion rights in the state's constitution has gathered enough signatures to put the issue on the ballot this November. It's the latest state to put abortion on the ballot in an ongoing push to do the same in states across the country. CBS News political analyst Leslie Sanchez, a Republican strategist, and CBS News political contributor Joel Payne, a Democratic strategist, joined CBS News to discuss the movement.