Live

Watch CBSN Live

GOP debate, Democratic divide, polar vortex: #CBSN10 trending stories

GOP candidates debate in South Carolina, a major divide opens between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, a polar vortex causes a deep freeze across the U.S. and more are among today's CBSNews.com trending stories.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.