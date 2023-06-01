Comer says Wray confirmed existence of record alleging Biden bribery scheme The chair of the House Oversight Committee says the FBI director confirmed the existence of a document that describes an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden. Republican Rep. James Comer has pushed to hold the bureau's director in contempt of Congress if the record isn't turned over. He and Sen. Chuck Grassley say the document includes "very serious" allegations against the president. The White House called the oversight chair's push "a silly charade" in a statement. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge has more.