GOP candidates prepare to face off in next California gubernatorial recall debate Three Republican challengers in the California gubernatorial recall election are set to take the debate stage Thursday night. In an exclusive interview with CBS San Francisco's Betty Yu, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she does not foresee working with a Republican governor. California Assemblyman Kevin Kiley is hoping to replace Governor Gavin Newsom and joins CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss his campaign.