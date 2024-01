GOP candidates make final pitches to Iowa voters ahead of caucuses Republican presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis are making their final pitches to voters in Iowa, hoping to sway those who are considering an alternative to former President Donald Trump. The former president attended his New York civil fraud trial on Thursday instead of campaigning in Iowa. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe is keeping up with the 2024 presidential elections.