Live

Watch CBSN Live

GOP candidates hold dueling town halls

Former Fla. Gov. Jeb Bush and GOP primary frontrunner Donald Trump both held town hall events on the same night, but played to very different-sized crowds. CBS News White House correspondent Major Garrett spoke to CBSN about their remarks.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.