GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy talks polling numbers ahead of Monday's Iowa caucuses Ahead of Monday's Iowa caucuses, polling shows former President Donald Trump with a roughly 36-point lead over his Republican rivals. CBS News' Tony Dokoupil caught up with one of them — businessman Vivek Ramaswamy — to talk about the likelihood of a come-from-behind victory, and some of Ramaswamy's key policy proposals.