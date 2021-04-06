GOP candidate Carly Fiorina on Iran nuclear deal, Hillary Clinton There are 15 Republican candidates in the race for the presidential nomination. Fiorina, who was one of the first contenders to announce her White House bid, says it is time for a citizen leader to become president instead of a career politician. The former Hewlett-Packard CEO and the first woman to lead a top 50 company was also a former Senate candidate in California. Fiorina joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what makes her a strong 2016 candidate.