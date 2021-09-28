What's at stake after GOP blocks second attempt by Senate Democrats to address government funding and debt ceiling On Tuesday, Senate Republicans blocked a second attempt by Democrats to address government funding and the country's debt ceiling. Critical deadlines for both are quickly approaching and failure to reach an agreement would result in a government shutdown and the U.S. going into default. CBS News political analyst and Republican strategist Leslie Sanche and CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright joined CBS News' Ed O'Keefe to discuss what's at stake for both sides and what it will take to reach an agreement.