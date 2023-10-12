Watch CBS News

Google touting AI power on new Pixel 8 phones

Google is leaning into artificial intelligence with its new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro releases. Lisa Eadicicco, a senior mobile editor for CNET, joined CBS News to discuss some of the features on the new products.
