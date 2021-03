“Gone Girl” star Ben Affleck in the Toyota Green Room In this week’s edition of “Sounds of the Toyota Green Room,” “Gone Girl” star Ben Affleck greets the “CBS This Morning” co-hosts and jokes about his picture on the wall. GoPro founder and CEO Nick Woodman gives us a tour of the Toyota Green Room with his new HERO4 camera, and explains what it was like the first time he tested a GoPro.