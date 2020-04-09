Goldman Sachs pledges $550 million to small businesses amid pandemic Small business owners are scrambling to get loans that will keep their businesses afloat while the U.S. economy weathers the coronavirus pandemic. Congress is considering a plan to give them an additional $250 billion, while Goldman Sachs has stepped up to commit $550 million to relief efforts. Company chairman and CEO David Solomon joins "CBS News" for hist first network broadcast interview to talk about the donation as well as how he thinks the pandemic will continue to affect the economy.