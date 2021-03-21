Live

Goldman Sachs CEO on economy, energy and politics

Lloyd Blankfein, the chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs, is one of the world's most influential corporate leaders. Blankfein talks to the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts about the economy and the energy revolution changing America's place in the world.
