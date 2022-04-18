Watch CBS News

Going electric across Volkswagen

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess wants to make electric versions of all its brands: Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini, Bentley and Ducati. Lesley Stahl went for a drive with Diess in the new all-electric Porsche. https://cbsn.ws/3vqX1VX
