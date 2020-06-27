"Godzilla" dust cloud from Sahara blankets parts of U.S. A Saharan dust storm, nicknamed "Godzilla" for its massive size, is moving toward the northeastern U.S. after stretching from Texas to Florida on Friday. It is expected to cause thick, hazy skies that will lead to poor air quality. Parts of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic are also expecting to be battered by severe thunderstorms Saturday after golf ball-sized hail pelted Colorado roads on Friday. Jeff Berardelli joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" with what viewers can expect from their weather.