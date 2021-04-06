Live

"Go Set A Watchman" incites controversy over race

There's criticism clouding the upcoming release of Harper Lee's second novel, "Go Set A Watchman." As CBS News correspondent Michelle Miller explains, fans are distraught over Atticus Finch's change in racial attitude.
