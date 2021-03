GM recalls 2.4 million more vehicles, totaling 13.5 million for year With 29 recalls in 2014, General Motors has now recalled five times as many vehicles this year as it sold in 2013. The latest recalls cover problems such as a seat belt defect and a bad cable. The extraordinary number of fixes, including an ignition switch defect linked to 31 crashes and 13 deaths, have cost GM $1.7 billion. Jeff Glor reports.