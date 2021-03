GM admits knowing of defective ignition switch in 2001 General Motors acknowledged that it knew about an issue with ignition switches turning off in 2001 in Saturn Ions, but a comparable ignition cylinder was put in Chevy Cobalts and other cars starting in 2004. The Center for Auto Safety sent a letter to NHTSA detailing the number of deaths in Saturn Ions and Chevy Cobalts when airbags did not deploy. Jeff Glor reports.