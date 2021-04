Gloria Steinem on "My Life on the Road," feminism Gloria Steinem became the face of the women's rights revolution in the 1960s. She began her crusade for social change as a journalist and in 1972 co-founded Ms. magazine. The publication by and for women examined taboo subjects like domestic violence and pay disparity. Steinem's first book in more than 20 years is called, "My Life on the Road." She joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how she crisscrossed the country, speaking with everyone from civil rights leaders to students for her book.