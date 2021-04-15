Live

Watch CBSN Live

Gloria Gaynor serenades CBS News' Jim Axelrod

"I Will Survive," the legendary anthem sung by Gloria Gaynor, was recently added to the Library of Congress. Jim Axelrod made a trip to her New Jersey home to talk to her about the milestone, and got a surprise private concert.
