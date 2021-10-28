Live

Watch CBSN Live

Global supply chain in crisis

The global supply chain is struggling to recover from the pandemic and its woes are hitting the U.S. economy. New York Times global economics correspondent Peter Goodman joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero for more on the story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.