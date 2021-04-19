Live

Global market fallout following UK Brexit vote

The global market took a blow following the UK's decision to leave the European Union. Global markets lost about $2 trillion while the British pound hit a 31-year low. Yahoo's finance columnist Rick Newman joins CBSN to discuss the continued impact.
