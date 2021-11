Global leaders pledge to fight climate change at COP26 As world leaders leave a crucial climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, it's now time for diplomats to negotiate pledges made during the conference. Dr. Sweta Chakraborty, a climate change expert and U.S. president of the social networking site "We Don't Have Time" joins Lana Zak on CBSN to discuss the urgency of fulfilling commitments to tackle global warming.