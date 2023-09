Global Citizen Festival to be held this weekend in New York City New York City's Central Park will host the 2023 Global Citizen Festival on Saturday. Headliners like the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Miss Lauryn Hill are scheduled to perform to help raise money to end extreme poverty around the world. Michael Sheldrick, co-founder and chief policy, impact and government relations officer for Global Citizen, joined CBS News to discuss the festival.