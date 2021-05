Glioblastoma: John McCain's brain cancer diagnosis The Hippocratic Oath advises doctors to first DO NO HARM - so imagine intentionally using a virus that causes paralysis in hopes of treating the deadliest form of brain cancer. That's what doctors are trying with some patients with glioblastoma, the same cancer Arizona Senator John McCain is now grappling with, by using a reengineered polio virus. Dr. Jon LaPook reports.