Live

Watch CBSN Live

Glen Campbell dead at 81

Glen Campbell died Tuesday at the age of 81. The country music icon who sang "Rhinestone Cowboy" was suffering from Alzheimer's disease. CBS News senior national correspondent Anthony Mason spoke with Campbell in 2012 about his life and career.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.