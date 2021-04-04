Live

Watch CBSN Live

Gladwell takes on John Paulson over Harvard gift

Malcom Gladwell doesn't tweet often. But on Wednesday, he unleashed a barrage against John Paulson after learning that Paulson gave $400 million to Harvard. Gladwell says he could've found better ways to be philanthropic.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.