Watch CBS News

Giving back on Giving Tuesday

Last Thursday's leftovers are in the fridge, and the Cyber Monday packages are on the way. Now, it's time for Giving Tuesday. CBS News' John Dickerson shares examples of generosity he's witnessed in the past few days.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.