Giuliani, Meadows ensnared with Trump in Georgia indictment Former President Donald Trump and 18 allies, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and attorney Rudy Giuliani, are accused of trying to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election results in an indictment handed down Monday night. CBS News' Jarred Hill reports on the 13 new criminal charges Trump faces. And Nick Lewis, founder and managing partner of the Lewis Law Firm in Washington, joined CBS News to discuss what comes next legally in the Georgia investigation.