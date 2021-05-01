Live

Watch CBSN Live

Gisele Bündchen on Tom Brady's concussions

In an interview with Charlie Rose, Gisele Bündchen reveals husband and NFL quarterback Tom Brady has had concussions. Bündchen is teaming up with environmentalist Paul Hawken to help promote his new book, "Drawdown."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.