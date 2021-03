Girl attacked in Brooklyn for cellphone Gwendolyn Reyes, a 21-year-old aspiring model, was attacked by three men on Thursday, Oct. 2nd in Brooklyn, NY all just to take her cellphone and purse. The brutal attack happened around 2:30 in the morning. Reyes was walking alone in front of 680 Franklin Avenue in Brooklyn. The three men got away, but the surveillance camera got clear pictures of the suspects as they escaped the scene. Elizabeth Smelov of WCBS reports.