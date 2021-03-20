Live

Girl asks first lady to help unemployed dad

At a question-and-answer session with children of executive office employees, First Lady Michelle Obama received a resume from 10-year-old Charlotte Bell, whose dad has been out of a job for three years. Scott Pelley reports.
