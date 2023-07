Suspect arrested in connection with Gilgo Beach serial killings faces arraignment Police in New York have arrested a suspect in connection with the Gilgo Beach murders on Long Island, sources tell CBS News, who is expected to be arraigned Friday. The so-called Long Island Serial Killer is believed to be responsible for the unsolved murders of at least 10 women whose bodies were found on Gilgo Beach more than a decade ago. Pat Milton, senior producer for CBS News's investigative unit, reports.