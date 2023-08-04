Gilgo Beach murders victim identified, no suspect revealed New York officials identified Karen Vergata as the woman whose remains were found in multiple locations on Long Island, including Gilgo Beach, where several other remains were found over a decade ago. Vergata was 34 when she disappeared in 1996. Authorities did not identify a suspect, but the development comes just weeks after Rex Heuermann was arrested and charged with the murders of three Gilgo Beach victims. CBS News correspondent Shanelle Kaul has the latest.