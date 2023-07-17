Gilgo Beach killings suspect pleads not guilty as investigation continues Rex Heuermann, the suspect charged in Long Island's Gilgo Beach murders case, has pleaded not guilty to charges of killing three women. He is also a prime suspect in the murder of a fourth woman whose body was found near the others. CBS News correspondent Meg Oliver has the latest on the case. And Josh Skule, national security expert and former FBI executive director, joined CBS News to talk about the investigation leading to Heuermann's arrest.