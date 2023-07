What we know about the suspect and victims in the Gilgo Beach serial killings Several law enforcement sources told CBS New York that Rex Heuermann has been arrested in connection with the long-unsolved Gilgo Beach murders. The major development comes over a decade after more than 10 bodies were found on Long Island. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty and Pat Milton, senior producer for CBS News' investigative unit, have the latest on the case.