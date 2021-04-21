Live

Watch CBSN Live

Gigantic aircraft takes historic flight

The world's longest aircraft took flight this past week in England. The helium-filled Airlander 10 is more than 300 feet long, and nearly 50 feet longer than the biggest passenger planes. Jonathan Vigliotti has more on the unusual airship.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.